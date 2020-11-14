Japan Govt to Stop Giving “Go To Eat” Points Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese agriculture ministry said Friday that it expects soon to stop providing reward points under the government’s Go To Eat campaign for supporting restaurants hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis.

This is because the amount of funds spent on the reward points is reaching the budget limit, the ministry said. The points are granted to those who reserve restaurants through booking websites. The supply of the points will be terminated at the end of next week at the earliest for some websites.

The ministry has earmarked 61.6 billion yen for the point program under the Go To Eat campaign. It started offering the points on Oct. 1. The cumulative number of people who booked restaurants using the program topped 50 million as of Wednesday, with points worth more than 40 billion yen in total given out.

The value of points granted per day stood above 1.7 billion yen recently, up sharply from some 600 million soon after the start of the program. The points given out will be valid until the end of March 2021. The points have been little used so far, a ministry official said.

The ministry has separately secured 86.8 billion yen for the distribution of premium meal vouchers, another program under the Go To Eat campaign. The vouchers, which are issued by prefectural governments, will continue to be given out for the time being, according to the ministry.

