INTERVIEW: Ex-PM Abe Wants Referendum Law Revision Enacted Soon

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called for a national referendum law amendment related to constitutional revision to be enacted during the current extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

"It should be done seriously," Abe, who resigned as prime minister in September due to illness, said in an interview with Jiji Press on Friday. Abe remains a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

He also said that the Science Council of Japan should be detached from the government and turned into a private organization. Current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the successor of Abe, has been under fire for refusing to appoint some of the nominees recommended by the council as its new members.

The referendum law revision bill, submitted under the Abe administration, which aimed to revamp the Constitution as one of its policy goals, has been repeatedly carried over since first being introduced and is now in its eighth Diet session.

"It is a value-neutral bill with a certain level of agreement, so it should be enacted straightforwardly," the former prime minister said.

