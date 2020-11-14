Govt to Aid Virus-Hit Firms' Digital Reform, Emissions Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's growth strategy council at a meeting Friday confirmed a policy of intensively supporting companies hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis in such areas as digital transformation and greenhouse gas emissions cuts.

The council, chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, plans to come up with an interim report on concrete measures by year-end. The content of the report will be taken into account in the government's upcoming work to compile its fiscal 2021 budget and tax system reforms for the year starting next April.

A draft plan presented by the secretariat for the council called on the government, which has supported financing of coronavirus-hit companies, to shift in stages to programs for assisting firms that are promoting structural reforms of their operations.

"We should provide support to companies that are working to revamp their conventional business models," Kato told the meeting, urging cabinet ministers concerned to consider details.

Members of the council also discussed measures to help expand remote work and staggered commuting in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at a time when the country is increasingly alert for a "third wave" of infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]