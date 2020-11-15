All Eyes on Japan's Own "Baidens"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--With Joe Biden's victory in the close U.S. presidential election an almost certainty, all eyes in Japan are on the country's own "Baidens."

Some people hope for a special sale in the western Japan city of Osaka, while an official at a bus operator in Yamaguchi Prefecture, also in western Japan, is determined to use the opportunity to boost the number of passengers.

In addition, presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has created a buzz in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The Umeda downtown district in Osaka can be read as "Baiden" when written in kanji Chinese characters.

Noting that she visits Umeda almost every week as there are so many fun things to do, Emiri Okada, a 24-year-old corporate employee from the city of Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, said she hopes that Biden will visit the area one day.

