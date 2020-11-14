Minister Calls for Public Understanding for New Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese administrative reform minister Taro Kono, attending an autumn review of government spending on Saturday, stressed the need to gain public understanding for the procurement of next-generation fighter jets.

"It's essential to explain thoroughly how we'll be ready in the event of an emergency involving Taiwan or the Senkaku Islands and win public understanding," Kono, former defense minister, said in the review, aimed at eliminating wasteful spending of state funds.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

"The military power gap between Japan and China is growing, as Beijing has been increasing its defense budget rapidly," Kono said.

Kono said the government should not be bound by how it allocated personnel and budgets to the Ground Self-Defense Force, the Maritime SDF and the Air SDF in the past. "Instead, we'll implement a bold review from the perspective of what will be needed," he said.

