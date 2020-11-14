SDP Likely to Split Up, with Members Shifting to CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The small Japanese opposition Social Democratic Party is on course to split up after the party approved on Saturday a proposal to allow members to join the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The SDP approved the proposal by a majority vote at an extraordinary party convention held to discuss its response to an integration proposal made by the CDP.

SDP leader Mizuho Fukushima has suggested that she will remain with the party.

The SDP will inform the CDP of the decision at a leaders' meeting probably early next year. The two parties will then hold talks to ensure smooth transfers of SDP members.

At a news conference after the convention, Fukushima said it is regrettable that some members will leave the party, but added that the SDP will work hard after putting an end to the debate on whether to join with the CDP.

