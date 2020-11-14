Japan Logs Record 1,732 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,732 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, marking a record nationwide total for the third straight day.

According to a Jiji Press tally as of 10 p.m. (1 p.m. GMT), the daily count topped 1,500 for the fourth consecutive day for the first time.

By prefecture, infection cases stood at 40 in Ibaraki, 88 in Chiba, 36 in Shizuoka and 285 in Osaka, respective record highs.

In Hokkaido, the number of people who tested positive for the virus totaled 230, topping 200 for three days in a row, while Hyogo Prefecture logged the second-highest figure of 79.

In Tokyo, 352 new cases were confirmed, exceeding 300 for the fourth consecutive day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]