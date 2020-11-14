RCEP Accord to Be Signed on Sunday: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and other Asia-Pacific countries will sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership on Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Saturday.

In Sunday's summit meeting, a broad agreement on the regional free trade agreement is expected to be reached by Japan and 14 other countries, excluding India, which withdrew from negotiations last year.

RCEP will be Japan's first free trade agreement with China or South Korea and create an extensive free trade zone that covers about 30 pct of gross domestic product and the population in the world. The 15 nations have a total population of 2.3 billion.

From Japan, Suga will join the meeting, which will be held in a teleconference format.

Speaking to reporters, Suga suggested Tokyo's intention to keep calling on India to return to the framework. In the summit meeting, Japan will "communicate its stance of seeking a larger economic zone that is free and fair, including the possibility of India joining the deal in the future," Suga said.

