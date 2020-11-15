China Foreign Minister Likely to Visit Japan in Late Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Chinese governments are arranging a visit to Japan by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in late November, Japanese government sources said Sunday.

Wang is likely to make the visit on Nov. 24 or 25, and the two governments are working to set up a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Wang on Nov. 25, according to the sources.

Wang is also seen holding talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, during the visit.

The bilateral meetings are expected to take up the international situation after the U.S. presidential election and responses to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The officials are also likely to exchange views on a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping that has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, as well as Chinese government ships’ activities in waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture. China claims the islands, calling them Diaoyu.

