Tokyo Confirms 255 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A total of 255 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily total in the Japanese capital slipped below 300 for the first time in five days.

The new cases include 68 in their 20s, 47 in their 30s and 43 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older came to 25.

The number of severely ill patients stood at 38, falling by three from the previous day.

