Japan Govt Wraps Up Autumn Administrative Review

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government wrapped up on Sunday a four-day autumn administrative review in which experts and others scrutinized government projects in public to eliminate wasteful spending of state funds.

Administrative reform minister Taro Kono will report the results of the review to a meeting of the government’s administrative reform council next month.

The government hopes to reflect the results in its draft budget for fiscal 2021, which starts in April. But many officials question the effects of the review in reducing waste.

On Sunday, experts and others examined the government’s subsidy program to promote capital spending for energy-saving purposes. Kono criticized the program, saying it effectively reimburses capital spending by large companies.

Kono also called for a strict screening of spending plans that seek to take advantage of the government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.

