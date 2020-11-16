Suga, Bach Agree to Hold Tokyo Games with Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and visiting International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed Monday to closely cooperate to realize the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with spectators next summer.

In his talks with Suga at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Bach expressed his determination to make the Tokyo Games a success.

Suga declared his resolution to hold the Tokyo Games "as a testament to humanity's victory over the novel coronavirus and to showcase to the world the reconstruction of Japanese regions hit hard by the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami."

He pledged to work together with Bach for safe and secure Tokyo Games as the novel coronavirus is still raging around the world.

Bach replied that the games will symbolize humanity's solidarity in a post-COVID world, expressing the IOC's readiness to stand by Japan's side at a time when many people are working hard, determined and committed to hold the huge sports events.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]