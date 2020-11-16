Bill Submitted to Clarify Parenthood in Fertility Treatment Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition and three opposition parties jointly submitted to the Diet, Japan's parliament, Monday a bill to clarify parent-child relationships in cases of fertility treatment using donated eggs or sperm.

The bill calls for recognizing as the mother the woman who gives birth after receiving an egg donation from a third person, not the egg donor.

In cases where a husband agrees to sperm donation from a third person, the bill seeks not to allow the husband to deny the legitimacy of a child born to his wife.

The bill aimed at setting these rules under special provisions of the Civil Code was submitted to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, as well as the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and two others in the opposition camp--the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party). The Social Democratic Party, also an opposition party, supports the bill.

Assisted reproductive technologies such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization are not assumed under current laws.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]