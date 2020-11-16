Japan Coronavirus Cases Up 10,000 over Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported in Japan reached 119,411 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 10,151 from a week earlier.

The cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 rose 71 to 1,908.

On Sunday, Japan saw 1,440 infection cases nationwide. The country’s daily count thus exceeded 1,400 for the fifth straight day.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of total infection cases at 34,751, up 2,141 from a week before, followed by Osaka at 15,421, up 1,605, Kanagawa at 10,155, up 818, and Aichi at 7,713, up 835.

Hokkaido, where the virus continues to spread rapidly, saw its total infection cases increase 1,473 to 5,494.

