Sapporo Residents to Be Asked to Stay Home

Sapporo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido is considering asking residents of its capital, Sapporo, not to go out for nonessential purposes due to a surge in coronavirus infections, Naomichi Suzuki, governor of the northernmost Japan prefecture, said Monday.

The prefectural government is also considering asking Hokkaido residents not to make nonessential trips into and out of Sapporo, Suzuki told reporters after a meeting with Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto.

Hokkaido plans to issue the requests if the risk of infection remains high. It is expected to make a decision as early as Tuesday.

"The medical system has been overwhelmed. This is a very alarming situation," Suzuki said. "We'll contain the situation by the end of November," he added.

In Hokkaido, daily new coronavirus cases started surging again in October, topping 100 since Nov. 5. The prefecture had over 200 new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday.

