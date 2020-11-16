Japan Plans to Set Up Digital Agency in Sept. 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government aims to set up the proposed digital agency in September next year, digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai said Monday.

During talks with administrative reform minister Taro Kono in Tokyo, Hirai said the digital agency will be established at the earliest date possible in September, or later.

Administrative digitalization led by the agency is one of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pet policies.

To set up the new agency, the government aims draw up a basic policy by the end of the year and introduce related bills to next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, to be convened in January.

Hirai also told Kobo that he intends to unify and standardize digital systems between the central and local governments as early as possible.

