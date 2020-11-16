Japan Confirms 941 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 941 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Monday.

In Tokyo, 180 new cases were confirmed, with the daily count falling below 200 for the first time in seven days while being the third-highest figure for a Monday, when the number of new cases tends to be low.

Of the people newly found with the virus in the Japanese capital, 39 are in their 20s, 34 in their 30s, 30 in their 40s and 28 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 25. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 40, up by two from Sunday.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido reported 189 new cases, including 124 in its capital, Sapporo.

The nationwide death toll linked to the virus came to 1,916, up by eight, with two of the new fatalities confirmed in Hokkaido.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]