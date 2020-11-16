Japan Eyes Restrictions on Use of "Go To Eat" Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to exclude groups of five or more people from its Go To Eat campaign for encouraging dining out, amid a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections in many parts of the country, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

Announcing the plan at a meeting of the government's task force for fighting the coronavirus crisis, Suga said that "we'll call on governors of prefectures to consider details with regard to excluding groups five or more people from receiving meal vouchers and reward points" under the campaign.

The government will make necessary preparations to reflect the change from Saturday, according to the agriculture ministry.

Suga also said the government will distribute additional funds from a coronavirus-related emergency subsidy program to encourage local eateries and other businesses to shorten operating hours amid an increase in new cases of infection. The funds will help local governments pay cooperation money or other financial benefits to businesses that accept their requests for moving up their closing hours.

Suga also instructed other members of his cabinet to work closely with local governments while again calling on citizens to take thorough infection prevention measures.

