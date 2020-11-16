Japan to Add 50 B. Yen to Promote Shorter Operating Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will additionally offer 50 billion yen from an emergency subsidy program to encourage local eateries and other businesses to shorten operating hours amid the resurgence of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

The funds will help local governments pay cooperation money or other financial benefits to businesses in exchange for accepting their requests for moving up their closing hours.

Suga announced the measure in a meeting of the government's task force for fighting the coronavirus crisis, in a response to the recent growth in the number of new infection cases.

Suga also instructed other members of his cabinet to work closely with local governments while again calling on citizens to take thorough infection prevention measures.

