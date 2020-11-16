Game Giant Capcom Possibly Faces Massive Data Leaks

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gaming giant Capcom Co. <9697> said Monday that information on customers and others may have leaked in about 360,000 cases following a cyberattack on its systems from a third party.

Data have possibly leaked in 134,000 cases on customers who made home video game-related inquiries, according to the company, which is listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Other data feared to have leaked include information on job applicants in 125,000 cases, information on shareholders in 40,000 cases, information on former employees and their families in 28,000 cases, and information on members of Capcom stores in North America in 14,000 cases.

The data that may have leaked include the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses, the company said.

Also, data on employees and business partners, and on materials related to marketing and product development operations may have leaked, Capcom said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]