Local Governments in Japan More Vigilant against Coronavirus

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Many prefectural governments in Japan have raised their guard against the resurgence of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, Fukui Prefecture issued its own warning against the spreading virus, calling again for wearing masks and thoroughly ventilating rooms.

Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto expressed hopes that people would "step up their own efforts" for not transmitting the virus, such as covering the mouth with a fan when talking to other people during eating and drinking.

The following day Nagano Prefecture raised its six-tier infection alert level from 3 to 4 and issued an emergency warning for nine municipalities in the prefecture that face a spike in cases, including the capial city of Nagano.

Then the prefectural government requested residents there to refrain from visiting hostess and host clubs that do not follow its anti-infection guidelines.

