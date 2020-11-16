IOC Resolved to Hold Tokyo Games Successfully: Bach

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Monday that the IOC has no doubt about its resolve to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics successfully.

Bach made the remark at a joint meeting in Tokyo with the International Paralympic Committee and the organizing committee of the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC chief said he came to Japan to show the IOC's full commitment to holding the Tokyo Games successfully. He noted that the IOC shares this stance with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The visiting IOC leader and Suga held a meeting earlier on Monday.

On measures against the coronavirus, Bach said that he is increasingly confident about preparing a safe environment for everyone, including spectators. He also expressed hopes for the development of coronavirus vaccines, saying that the IOC aims for participants from outside Japan to get vaccinated for the Tokyo Games.

Also on Monday, Bach met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who said the metropolitan government is making the utmost effort to tackle the coronavirus so that it can welcome Olympic and Paralympic athletes. It is important to hold the games safely, Koike said.

