LDP Decision on Double Candidacy Rule Upsets Party Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to tighten the application of an internal rule on double election candidacy from the next House of Representatives election, upsetting some party members.

Under the rule, party members will be basically banned from running for both a constituency seat and a proportional representation seat if they lose constituency battles but secure proportional representation seats in two or more Lower House elections in a row.

The rule, which was created after the 2017 election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, includes a provision that party members can be exempted from the double candidacy restriction, depending on their contributions to expanding the party's membership, as well as the margins of their constituency defeats.

Due to the provision, "an intolerable level of complacency is seen" within the LDP, a party executive said.

In a meeting on Nov. 8, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also president of the LDP, and Taimei Yamaguchi, head of the LDP Election Strategy Committee, agreed on the stricter application of the double candidacy rule. Suga told an aide on Monday that he will take a tough stance on the matter, according to informed sources.

