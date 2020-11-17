Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Docks to ISS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. spacecraft carrying veteran Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and others docked to the International Space Station around 1 p.m. Tuesday Japan time (4 a.m. GMT).

Noguchi, 55, who is on his third trip to space, will stay at the ISS for a long stay.

According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, the flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS went well.

There was a problem with heaters that warm fuel for thrusters after the spacecraft entered orbit to the ISS on Monday. But the problem has been solved through software update, JAXA said.

On Tuesday morning Japan time, Noguchi and three other astronauts gave a live video tour inside the spacecraft, developed by U.S. company SpaceX, on NASA Television.

