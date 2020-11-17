Japan's "Fugaku" Remains Top in Supercomputer Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Riken said Tuesday that the "Fugaku" supercomputer, being developed jointly by the Japanese government-linked research institute and Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, came top in four global ranking categories for the second consecutive term.

The supercomputer came first in the computation speed rankings for the first time in June.

Fugaku's performance rose to around 442 petaflops, or quadrillions of floating-point operations per second, from 416 petaflops recorded in the June rankings.

The latest calculation speed was three times the level achieved by the second-ranked Summit supercomputer of the United States.

Fugaku stayed in the top slot in the TOP 500, industrial use, artificial intelligence and big data analysis categories.

