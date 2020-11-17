Int'l Body OKs Continued Use of Sea of Japan Name Alone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The name "Sea of Japan" will continue to be used solely for the body of water that lies between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, the International Hydrographic Organization has decided tentatively, rejecting South Korea's demand that the name "East Sea" should also be used.

The IHO gave tentative approval to a report that includes the continued use of the name "Sea of Japan" alone at a two-day general meeting, held online, through Tuesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Tuesday.

Limits of Oceans and Seas, the IHO's guidelines that define boundaries and names of oceans, are used in official nautical charts by countries around the world.

In discussions toward amending the guidelines, South Korea demanded that the name of the body of water be changed from "Sea of Japan" to "East Sea," or that both names be used.

South Korea has held unofficial meetings with Japan and other IHO members to discuss the matter.

