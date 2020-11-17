Hokkaido to Ask Sapporo Residents to Avoid Nonurgent Outings

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, decided Tuesday to ask residents in its capital city of Sapporo to refrain from nonurgent and nonessential outings that could pose novel coronavirus infection risks.

The decision was made at a meeting of the prefectural government's coronavirus task force in response to a recent surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the city.

The prefectural government will also call on Hokkaido residents outside Sapporo to avoid nonurgent trips to the city if they judge there is a risk of infection.

New cases of novel coronavirus infection have been increasing rapidly in Sapporo, mainly in the Susukino nightlife district.

On Nov. 7, the prefectural government asked restaurants and bars with hospitality services in the district to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to shorten operating hours.

