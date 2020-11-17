Sapporo Residents Asked to Avoid Nonurgent Outings

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki asked residents in the northernmost Japan prefecture's capital of Sapporo on Tuesday to avoid nonurgent and nonessential outings, including travels outside the city, that could pose novel coronavirus infection risks.

The governor also called on Hokkaido residents outside Sapporo to refrain from nonurgent trips to the city if they judge there is a risk of infection.

The requests, effective through Nov. 27, were made in response to a recent surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the city.

As new infection cases are rising in many parts of the country, similar requests may be made for residents in other regions, pundits said.

The Hokkaido prefectural government made the requests under Article 24 of a special measures law designed to deal with the coronavirus.

