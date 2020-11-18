Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit Record Highs in 6 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus across Japan came to 1,699 on Tuesday, with six of the country’s 47 prefectures logging record-high daily figures.

The six were the eastern prefecture of Ibaraki, with 55 new cases, the central prefectures of Niigata and Nagano, with 33 and 24 cases, respectively, the western prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo, with 49 and 107 cases, and the southwestern prefecture of Oita, with 11 cases. Hyogo saw a figure of over 100 for the first time.

Elsewhere in the country, the daily coronavirus count stood at 298 in Tokyo, 269 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 197 in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. Tokyo and Osaka saw over 200 new cases for the first time in two days, while Hokkaido logged over 100 cases for the 13th straight day.

The total number of coronavirus-linked fatalities in the country rose to 1,933, with 14 new deaths reported, including four in Tokyo and two each in Hokkaido and Hyogo.

In the city of Niigata, the namesake prefecture’s capital, 29 residents and a worker at a care home were found to be infected with the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]