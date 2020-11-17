Tokyo Confirms 298 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 298 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital exceeded 200 for the first time in two days.

By age, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infection cases, at 81, followed by 50 each in their 30s and 40s and 48 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 36.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 42, up by two from the previous day.

On Tuesday, newly confirmed cases hit a record high in the central prefecture of Niigata, at 30, and the western prefecture of Hyogo, at 107. The daily total in Hyogo topped 100 for the first time.

