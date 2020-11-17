Spacecraft Carrying Japanese Astronaut Noguchi Arrives at ISS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. spacecraft carrying four astronauts including Soichi Noguchi from Japan docked with the International Space Station on Tuesday Japan time, a day after its liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Noguchi, 55, who is on his third trip to space, and three U.S. astronauts will stay aboard the ISS for six months.

After the Crew Dragon capsule docked with the ISS at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday Japan time (4:01 a.m. GMT), the astronauts entered the ISS after a hatch connecting the spacecraft and the orbiting laboratory opened at 3:02 p.m.

The Crew Dragon, developed by U.S. company SpaceX, traveled to the ISS almost automatically after the liftoff and docked with the ISS slowly at a speed of less than 10 centimeters per second.

As the hatch opened, the existing ISS crew members welcomed the four with hugs, celebrating their safe arrival.

