Japan Facing Coronavirus Wave Larger than Summer's: Minister

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan is facing another wave of novel coronavirus infections that seems to be larger than this summer's second wave, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday.

"I'm really having a stronger sense of caution," the minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response told a meeting of the House of Councillors Cabinet Committee.

Asked whether the current coronavirus situation in the country can be described as the "Stage 3" phase, where spikes in new cases are putting a heavier load on the regional medical system, Nishimura said, "No prefectural governor has made that assessment."

Then he reiterated that the government's Go To stimulus campaigns will go on.

After the Upper House committee meeting, Nishimura said at a press conference that he requested each municipality to conduct polymerase chain reaction tests to detect the virus at all hospitals and elderly care facilities in areas with virus hot spots and many infected people.

