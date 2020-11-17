Vaccination No Requirement for Tokyo Olympics: Bach

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Participants in next year's Tokyo Olympics will not be required to take a coronavirus vaccination to join the games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Tuesday.

"This will be no requirement" for athletes and other people involved in the event to get vaccinated, said Bach, who is visiting Japan to show the IOC's full commitment to holding a successful Tokyo Games. The Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bach also said there will be "no obligation" for foreign spectators to get vaccinated.

It goes too far to require a vaccination as it is a matter of private health, Bach said. The IOC will encourage athletes and other people involved in the games to get vaccinated, especially those who are going to spend time in the athletes' village, he said, while adding that whether to do so will be up to them.

The IOC chief's remarks came a day after he told a press conference in Tokyo that vaccines will likely be available by next summer and that if so, the IOC will cover the cost of vaccination.

