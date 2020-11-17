LDP Seeks Full Integration of Health Insurance, My Number Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday called for the full integration in the future of health insurance certificates and My Number social security and taxation identification cards as part of its proposals toward the establishment of a new government agency tasked with promoting digitalization.

The panel on measures to accelerate the digitalization of society will submit the set of proposals, compiled at its meeting on the day, to digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai on Wednesday.

The LDP task force said that the novel coronavirus crisis has shed light on problems such as complicated procedures for the payment of various public financial benefits and delays in adopting online medical diagnostic and education systems. Reforms that will boost the convenience for the public is important, it said.

The panel said that the planned digital agency should be set up directly under the cabinet "as a permanent body with strong authority."

The new agency "should aim to carry out personnel appointments without being bound by the organizational culture or precedent in Kasumigaseki" and assign young people from both the public and private sectors to senior positions, the panel said. Kasumigaseki is a district in Tokyo that hosts many central government offices.

