U.S. Intercepts Mock ICBM with Missile Developed with Japan

Washington, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Department of Defense's Missile Defense Agency said Tuesday that it has successfully intercepted an intercontinental ballistic missile target with a missile jointly developed with Japan.

This marked the first experiment in which the Standard Missile-3 Block 2A interceptor system was used to hit a mock ICBM.

The experiment, in which an SM-3 Block 2A missile was launched from an Aegis destroyer Monday, is apparently aimed at demonstrating Washington's offshore ICBM interception capability as well as strengthening deterrence and its ability to protect the whole of the United States.

Only last month, North Korea unveiled a new ICBM in a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

According to the Missile Defense Agency, the mock ICBM was launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands toward a broad ocean area northeast of Hawaii.

