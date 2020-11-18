Japanese Woman Found Dead in Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Police in Abadiania in the Brazilian state of Goias have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of robbing and killing a Japanese woman, whose body was found in a local area Monday.

The Japanese embassy in Brazil said that it has confirmed that the victim is a Japanese woman in her 40s.

She is believed to be Hitomi Akamatsu, 43, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

She lived in Abadiania from about two years ago and received treatment at a local facility run by a major spiritual group, according to the police.

On Nov. 10, the 18-year-old assaulted the woman in the woods to get money for drugs, killed her as she resisted, and covered her body with stones and other materials, the police said.

