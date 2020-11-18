Japan Child Abuse Cases Rise to Record 194,000 in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of child abuse cases handled by child consultation centers across Japan in fiscal 2019 rose by 33,942 from the previous year to 193,780, the most since the survey started in fiscal 1990, the welfare ministry said in a preliminary report Wednesday.

The pace of increase was the steepest on record, according to the ministry.

"The results partly reflected an increase in reports from police to consultation centers about cases in which children witnessed domestic violence taking place in front of them," a ministry official said.

Of the total for the year that ended in March 2020, psychological abuse cases, including those of domestic violence witnessing, totaled 109,118, up by 20,727, and physical abuse cases stood at 49,240, up by 9,002.

The revised law related to the fight against child abuse, which went into force in April, calls for the strengthening of cooperation between child consultation centers and facilities offering consultations on domestic violence.

