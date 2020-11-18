Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 2,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,201 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Wednesday, with the nationwide daily count topping 2,000 for the first time.

The country appears to be in the middle of a "third wave" of coronavirus infections. The daily coronavirus tally hit a record high in each of Tokyo and four other prefectures on the day. After this summer's second wave receded, the nationwide tally temporarily hovered around several hundreds but rose above 1,000 earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the number of new cases in Tokyo stood at 493, eclipsing the previous record high of 472, logged on Aug. 1. Daily cases also hit a new high in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, at 126, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at 226, and the central prefectures of Nagano and Shizuoka, at 30 and 87, respectively.

Hokkaido confirmed 233 new cases. The government of the northernmost prefecture on Tuesday requested residents in its capital, Sapporo, to avoid nonurgent outings, as well as trips outside of the city. Hokkaido residents in areas other than Sapporo were asked not to make nonurgent trips to the city.

In Osaka Prefecture, 273 new infection cases were confirmed on Wednesday, marking the second-highest level for the western prefecture. The daily count came to 103 in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, standing above 100 for the second straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]