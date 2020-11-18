Tokyo Confirms Record 493 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A record 493 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The previous high was 472, marked on Aug. 1. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 400 for the first time in about 100 days.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of the new infection cases on Wednesday, at 123, followed by 92 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 66 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 77. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo fell by three from Tuesday to 39.

On Wednesday, newly confirmed cases also hit a record high in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, at 75, far exceeding its previous all-time high of 36 cases, recorded on Saturday.

Three Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> employees at the firm's Mihama nuclear power plant in the central prefecture of Fukui tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infected people linked to the plant to seven. The Fukui prefectural government is working to identify the infectious routes.

