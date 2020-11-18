Japan Top Court Finds 2019 Upper House Poll Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the July 2019 House of Councillors election was constitutional, although the value of votes in some constituencies was up to 3.00 times higher than in others.

The top court's Grand Bench issued the ruling on a total of 16 lawsuits filed across the country by two groups of lawyers claiming that the Upper House election was unconstitutional due to the vote-value disparities.

Earlier, high courts found that the election was constitutional in 14 of the 16 lawsuits. Meanwhile, Takamatsu High Court and Sapporo High Court recognized a "state of unconstitutionality" over the poll.

The maximum vote-value gap in the 2019 election shrank from 3.08 times in the 2016 Upper House election, after two additional seats were assigned to the Saitama constituency.

But the Takamatsu and Sapporo courts found no substantial improvement in the vote-value gaps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]