27,000 Foreigners Visit Japan in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in October plummeted 98.9 pct from a year before to 27,400 due to the prolonged impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

But the number doubled from 13,700 in the preceding month, after the Japanese government started in October to ease its ban on entry by foreigners, mainly for business travelers,

By country or region, the number of visitors from Vietnam was largest in the latest reporting month, estimated at 6,200, followed by 4,500 from mainland China and 2,000 from South Korea, according to the data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Japan enjoyed month-on-month increases in visitors from most countries and regions following the phased easing of the entry restrictions.

But more time will be needed for the country to see a major recovery in inbound visitors, with little prospect yet in sight for the return of tourists.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]