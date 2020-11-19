Sales of This Year's Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Start in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--This year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine, produced in the Beaujolais area in eastern France's Bourgogne region, went on sale in Japan on Thursday.

Japan's Beaujolais Nouveau market has shrunk by around half from its peak in 2004. The market is expected to dwindle even further this year, with shipments to restaurants and bars believed to have decreased due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Suntory Wine International Ltd. held an online event from late Wednesday night to celebrate the start of the sales, with more than 10 participating wine fans raising their glasses to the screen. According to the company, this year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine has a mellow flavor as the grapes ripened early due to the hot summer.

Japan's total Beaujolais Nouveau imports this year are expected to fall 30 pct from the previous year to around 280,000 cases. Each case contains the equivalent of 12 750-milliliter bottles.

Events celebrating the release of Beaujolais Nouveau wine are usually held at restaurants and bars in many parts of Japan at this time of year. Many eating and drinking establishments, however, have refrained from holding such events this year, in order to avoid the 3Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings amid the epidemic. Instead, many people are expected to celebrate the sales launch at home with families and friends.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]