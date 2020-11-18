Tokyo to Raise Coronavirus Alert to Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is planning to raise its novel coronavirus alert to the highest level on its four-point scale, it was learned Wednesday.

The Tokyo government will announce the warning level hike after holding a meeting on Thursday with experts to discuss the infection situation. The coronavirus alert will return to the highest level some two months after it was lowered to the second-highest level on Sept. 10.

The metropolitan government plans to keep its alert on medical care availability related to the epidemic unchanged at the second-highest level, which calls for the strengthening of the medical system.

The daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital has been rising sharply, including among elderly patients, who face a risk of severe symptoms. Tokyo confirmed a record 493 cases on Wednesday.

New infection cases in Tokyo started to surge this month. The seven-day average of daily infection cases stood at 244.3 as of Nov. 11, compared with 165.4 as of Nov. 4. In Tokyo, cluster infections have occurred at many places, including eateries with hospitality services, dining sessions, facilities for elderly people, hospitals and sports clubs at universities. Infections are increasing in all age groups.

