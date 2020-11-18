Despite Infection Surge, Japan to Maintain "Go To Travel" Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--While coronavirus infections are increasing rapidly across Japan, the government is set to keep its Go To Travel tourism subsidy campaign in place as it aims to balance the fight against the coronavirus and an economic recovery.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government's efforts in the fight against the virus, and health minister Norihisa Tamura on Wednesday to make every effort to prevent a further spread of infections.

Suga instructed the two ministers to strengthen coronavirus testing at elderly facilities through cooperating with prefectural governors.

At a press conference on the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, "We need to stay on the highest alert and take measures responding to the infection situation."

At the same time, Kato expressed the government's intention to "proceed with (the Go To Travel campaign) in an appropriate manner while thoroughly implementing measures to prevent infections."

