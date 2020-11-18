"Demon Slayer" Sharply Lifts Cinema Spending in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Spending on watching movies in cinemas has recovered sharply in Japan thanks to a blockbuster movie from the "Demon Slayer" popular manga series, it was learned Wednesday.

According to a bimonthly survey by major credit card issuer JCB Co. and data analysis firm Nowcast Inc., movie theater spending for the second half of October rose 41.8 pct from the pre-coronavirus crisis period of latter half of January, after suffering a 55.7 pct plunge in the first half of October.

The sharp recovery can be attributed to the record-breaking box-office hit of the "Demon Slayer: Infinity Train" animation film, released on Oct. 16, the companies said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]