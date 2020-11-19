Japan Team Develops Method to Block Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has said it developed a method to block novel coronavirus infection by preventing the virus from being attached to receptors on the human cell surface.

The team, including Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, will start a clinical trial within fiscal 2021 to put a drug created with the method into practical use, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The coronavirus infects humans by attaching itself to the ACE2 receptor protein on the cell surface. The team obtained a protein 100 times more easily bound to the virus than ACE2 by modifying it.

According to the team, a planned drug based on the new ACE2 protein is expected to lower the infectious capacity of the virus and help prevent COVID-19 patients from becoming seriously ill.

The novel coronavirus easily mutates. Antibody drugs that have worked may become ineffective after a mutation.

