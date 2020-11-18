Japan Emperor, Empress Encourage Medical Workers Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Wednesday held online meetings with medical workers fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic to give them words of encouragement.

It was the first time for the Imperial couple to talk through an online video link with medical personnel engaged in the treatment of covonavirus patients. The Emperor and the Empress previously invited infectious disease experts to their residence to get briefed on the coronavirus situation.

The couple will consider the continued use of an online format to interact with medical workers, according to aides.

On Wednesday, the couple's residence in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward was connected, using a video link, with each of the Japanese Red Cross Medical Center in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward and Red Cross hospitals in the city of Kitami in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the northeastern city of Fukushima and the city of Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attentively listened to explanations from the heads of the hospitals, according to officials of the Japanese Red Cross Society. The couple also showed their respect for the activities of the medical staff and talked to each hospital worker attending the online sessions, the officials said.

