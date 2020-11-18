Hokkaido Chief Rejects N-Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki urged the industry ministry Wednesday not to bring high-level radioactive waste into the northernmost Japan prefecture.

Suzuki made the request in an email he sent to industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama in the wake of the start in two Hokkaido municipalities Tuesday of the initial survey to pick the final disposal site for the dangerous waste from domestic nuclear power plants.

Suzuki also demanded that the ministry fully report to Hokkaido citizens progress in the survey and its results and take measures to prevent harmful rumors.

In addition, he conditioned the acceptance of the second-stage survey on consent of the Hokkaido governor as well as each of the chiefs of the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai.

The three-stage survey, conducted by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, is expected to take some 20 years to complete. NUMO says nuclear waste will not be brought into Hokkaido during the survey period.

