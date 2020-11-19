IOC's Coates Hopes for Athletes' Parades in Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee executive John Coates said Wednesday he hopes that athletes' parades will be held in the opening and closing ceremonies for next year's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games by having participants take measures to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus.

Coates, who heads the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, made the remarks at a press conference after a joint meeting in Tokyo the same day among the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the Japanese government.

Coates said he does not want to change the tradition and that all Olympic and Paralympic athletes should be given an opportunity to participate in the parades. The Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the pandemic.

The number of delegation officials to take part should be limited to six for each country and region, which will lead to fewer people joining the parades, according to Coates.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo organizing committee and former Japanese prime minister, showed his understanding to Coates' stance while suggesting that opinions should be sought from athletes. "For the safety, it is going to be different from past games," he said.

