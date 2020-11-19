Tokyo Raises Coronavirus Alert to Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on its four-tier system Thursday, in response to a recent surge in the number of new infection cases.

The move was decided at a meeting to monitor the COVID-19 situation between metropolitan government officials and experts after Tokyo's new daily infection cases hit a record high of 493 on Wednesday.

"The infection situation in Tokyo has entered a phase of rapid expansion," one expert said.

Tokyo returned to the highest alert level after a break of two months. The alert level had been lowered by one notch on Sept. 10.

The metropolitan government kept its alert on medical care availability related to the coronavirus unchanged at the second-highest level, which shows the need to strengthen the medical system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]